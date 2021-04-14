Amazon releases smaller, cheaper Echo Buds

Amazon has released updated versions of the Echo Buds that bring two much-requested features: They're smaller and cheaper.

ZDNet Recommends The best wireless earbuds Good earbuds aren't just great for making and receiving calls when on the move. They can help you relax and even block out the hustle and bustle of the world around you. Read More

The next-generation Echo Buds have an all-new design that makes them 20% smaller than the previous-generation buds. They're IPX4-rated, which means that they can withstand splashes, sweat, and light rain.

Sound quality has also been updated, as has the custom-designed Active Noise Cancelling technology, which uses a microphone inside your ear canal to assist in generating the best noise-canceling sound.

Read more: Who do I pay to get the 'phone' removed from my iPhone?

Amazon Echo Buds (second-generation) You also get an updated high-performance driver in each earbud, offering crisp, balanced sound with extended dynamic range, wireless and USB-C charging, 15-hour overall battery life (a full-charge gives the buds five hours of runtime). Wireless charging can be done with a Qi-certified wireless charging pad or the all-new Made for Amazon Anker PowerWave Pad for Echo Buds. Amazon has also worked on comfort, shortening the nozzle that goes into the ear canal, and adding vents to reduce ear pressure, giving the new Echo Buds what Amazon calls "all-day comfort." Powering each bud -- which only weighs 5.7 grams -- ha a Realtek RTL8763C Bluetooth System on Chip with integrated Audio Codec, NXP Digital Signal processor. Alexa on the Echo Buds also gets an upgrade and is now able to turn noise cancellation off and on, make calls, plan your commute, and even find your lost buds. View Now at Amazon

The all-new Echo Buds come in Black and Glacier White and are available to pre-order immediately and shipping in May.

The Echo Buds are priced at $119.99 for the USB-C charging version or $139.99 for wireless charging. However, for a limited time, the USB-C version will be available for only $99.99, with the wireless charging version being offered for $119.99 (qualifying customers will also get six months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Plus for free).