Amazon selects Southwest Sydney for new fulfilment centre

Amazon is sending its Australian operation into full force, announcing a new fulfilment centre slated for launch in the second half of 2018.

The new 43,000 square metre facility is located in the Goodman Centenary Distribution Centre in Moorebank, New South Wales. It's the second Australian facility Amazon has, with the first located in Dandenong South, Victoria.

"We are thrilled to be establishing our next fulfilment centre in Sydney and working with incredible people in the local community around Moorebank. Sydney represents another important development for our growth strategy in Australia, following a steady and progressive increase in customer demand," Amazon Australia operations director Robert Bruce said.

"This investment will benefit both customers and the local economy by generating new jobs and providing small and medium-sized Australian businesses who sell on amazon.com.au and use our Fulfillment by Amazon program with an opportunity to more easily access millions of customers across the country."

Amazon.com.au finally launched in December, ending months of speculation.

The launch of Amazon down under was expected to shake up the retail space in Australia, despite many organisations having years to prepare for such a company to enter the local market.

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) chair Rod Sims offered his support for the online retail giant coming to Australia, noting that the launch would be good for consumers.

"It is hard to see otherwise than that Amazon's entry into Australia will be good for consumers, despite it not being good for incumbent retailers," Sims said, addressing the RBB Economics forum in late November.

The ACCC had even been asked to "act against Amazon's business model" by some of Australia's retail incumbents, he added.

According to Sims, though, the regulator encourages "vigorous competition on its merits -- and this will see many firms fail".

Amazon Prime Video and Twitch Prime became available to Australians alongside the online marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched an Australian region in 2012, and the Australian Kindle Store opened in 2013.

Australians also finally got their hands on Alexa-powered Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus devices in February.

"Tens of millions of customers are already using Alexa, and today we're excited to bring her to Australia with a localised experience designed for our Australian customers," Amazon Devices and Services senior vice president Dave Limp said in a statement in January.

