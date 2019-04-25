Amazon tops Q1 earnings expectations

Amazon published its first quarter financial report on Thursday, with better-than-expected earnings and revenue in line with market estimates. Amazon Web Services accounted for just 13 percent of Amazon's Q1 revenues, but the cloud business pulled in nearly half of the company's operating income.

Amazon's net income in Q1 came to $3.6 billion, or $7.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. Net sales for Q1 increased 17 percent year-over-year to $59.7 billion.

Analysts were looking for earnings of $4.72 per share on revenue of $59.65 billion.

AWS had $7.7 billion in sales, with a growth rate of 41 percent year-over-year. The cloud businesses's operating income came to $2.2 billion for the quarter.

Amazon North America, meanwhile, had $35.8 billion in sales, with a 17 percent year-over-year growth rate, and an operating income of $2.3 billion.

International business brought in $16.2 billion in sales and an operating loss of $90 million.

Advertising is another fast-growing source of revenue for Amazon. Advertising services is the primary driver of sales in Amazon's "Other" category, which is not an official business segment. Amazon said the category grew 34 percent in the first quarter to bring in $2.7 billion in net sales.