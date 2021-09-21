Amazon updates Kindle Paperwhite line, adds Signature Edition and waterproof Kids model

Updated Kindle Paperwhites Today sees Amazon carry out a major update of the Kindle Paperwhite lineup. So, if you like ebooks, then chances are that you've come across Amazon's e-ink Kindle Paperwhite line, a device engineered to make a screen look and feel more like paper. Updated Kindle Paperwhite features: A larger 6.8-inch glare-free display

Up to 10 weeks of battery life

Adjustable warm light

20 percent faster page turns

USB-C charging

8 GB of storage

Price: $139.99 Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features: 6.8-inch glare-free display

Up to 10 weeks of battery life

Auto-adjusting light sensor

Adjustable warm light

20 percent faster page turns

Wireless and USB-C charging

32 GB of storage

Price: $189.99 View now at Amazon

"Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we've worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation," said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. "The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20 percent faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it's delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go."

The new Kindle Paperwhite retails for $139.99, comes in black, and features 8 GB of storage. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a heftier $189.99 price tag, also comes in black, and is kitted with 32 GB of storage, also.

Both devices are available for pre-order today, and for a limited time they come with a free, four-month membership to Kindle Unlimited.