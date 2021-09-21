Amazon updates Kindle Paperwhite line, adds Signature Edition and waterproof Kids model

Updated Kindle Paperwhites
Today sees Amazon carry out a major update of the Kindle Paperwhite lineup.
So, if you like ebooks, then chances are that you've come across Amazon's e-ink Kindle Paperwhite line, a device engineered to make a screen look and feel more like paper.
Updated Kindle Paperwhite features:
- A larger 6.8-inch glare-free display
- Up to 10 weeks of battery life
- Adjustable warm light
- 20 percent faster page turns
- USB-C charging
- 8 GB of storage
- Price: $139.99
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition features:
- 6.8-inch glare-free display
- Up to 10 weeks of battery life
- Auto-adjusting light sensor
- Adjustable warm light
- 20 percent faster page turns
- Wireless and USB-C charging
- 32 GB of storage
- Price: $189.99
"Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we've worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation," said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. "The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20 percent faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it's delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go."
The new Kindle Paperwhite retails for $139.99, comes in black, and features 8 GB of storage. The new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a heftier $189.99 price tag, also comes in black, and is kitted with 32 GB of storage, also.
Both devices are available for pre-order today, and for a limited time they come with a free, four-month membership to Kindle Unlimited.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Today also sees Amazon release a "kid-friendly" Kindle Paperwhite Kids that features:
- 6.8-inch glare-free display
- Up to 10 weeks of battery life
- 1-year of Amazon Kids+
- Kid-friendly case
- 2-year worry-free guarantee
- Price: $159.99
"The new Kindle Paperwhite Kids makes it easy and fun for kids to read with access to books kids love from award-winning, diverse authors," said Kurt Beidler, general manager of Amazon Kids. "Since we introduced Kindle Kids two years ago, kids have used their Kindle devices to read over 16 million books and logged nearly 1.6 billion minutes reading. We hope the new reading experience with Kindle Paperwhite Kids helps even more kids become lifelong reading fans."
