Amazon's new Amp app transforms you into a radio DJ

Amazon today revealed Amp, its new application and platform. Amp combines features of popular voice chat apps like Clubhouse with Amazon's vast library of tracks licensed through Amazon Music to allow users to create their own "radio shows."

The app, which is available now through an invite-only beta on the Apple App Store, allows anyone with an iPhone and an Amazon account to create a customized channel for their programming. That content can include the user's own voice and commentary, as well as "tens of millions of licensed songs from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and a long list of independent music companies," according to Amazon's press release.

Additional features include the ability to incorporate live callers into users' shows, with support for inviting listeners to participate; built-in discovery notifications designed to help users find and follow new shows; and the option to pre-record shows for later release.

Amazon said it is working on further expanding this list, with planned additions including Alexa integration, increased social sharing options, an Android version of the app, and new search and discovery features.

The company noted that it will monitor all stations for compliance with its community guidelines, and it will accept reports on perceived violations of those from all users. It said it has already deployed a "24/7 moderation team that reviews the reports and takes actions in real time."

To promote the new app and platform, Amazon has also announced a slate of upcoming celebrity guest DJs who will create upcoming shows on Amp. The list includes music artists Nicki Minaj, Tinashe, Travis Barker, Lil Yachty, Lindsey Sterling and others. The lineup also includes radio hosts such as Zach Sang, Guy Raz, and Kat Corbett; and social media personalities like Nikita Dragun.

The new Amp website provides additional information about the service, including the three ways users can attempt to snag an invite to the closed beta: downloading the app and joining its waitlist; subscribing to the Amp Newsletter and waiting for an invite opportunity; or by following the Amp Instagram account.

Amazon did not provide any timeframe for when Amp might exit beta.