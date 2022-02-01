Spotify alternative: Get up to 6 free months of Apple Music or Amazon Music Unlimited

Whether you've been keeping up with Spotify's Joe Rogan dilemma or suddenly wondering where your favorite Neil Young hits playlist went, there's no better time to make the switch to a new music streaming platform. Services like Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited are among the best Spotify alternatives and currently welcoming new subscribers with open arms and months of premium music streaming on the house. Check out the deals below.

Get up to 6 months of Apple Music for free iTunes exclusives, over 90 million songs Apple From the pioneers of the iPod and iTunes, Apple Music encapsulates the best music from artists around the globe to create a platform that both iOS and Android users can enjoy. Right now, new subscribers can get three free months of the premium music streaming service simply by signing up, or six free months with the purchase of an Apple-owned audio product (AirPods, HomePod mini, or Beats). Afterwards, you can opt into the following plans: Apple Music Voice Plan for $4.99 per month

Apple Music Student Plan for $4.99 per month

Individual Plan for $9.99 per month

Family Plan (up to 5 people) for $14.99 per month Besides hosting an expansive catalog of songs and playlists, Apple Music allows you to upload up to 100,000 tracks from your personal music collections via the iCloud Music Library. For Apple users, you can also take advantage of lossless audio -- a feature that Spotify doesn't have -- which ensures that the music you listen to sounds exactly the same as it does from the original studio recording. More: ZDNet's Ed Bott breaks down Apple Music

Get 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited Ad free, over 75 million songs in HD Amazon Another new subscriber-only deal, Amazon is currently offering four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, which features over 75 million tracks and podcast episodes and ad-free listening. After the trial, you can opt into the following plans: Single device (Echo or Fire TV) Plan for $4.99 per month

Student Plan for $4.99 per month



Individual with Prime membership for $7.99 per month



Individual without Prime membership for $9.99 per month

Family Plan (up to 6 people) for $14.99 per month Like Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited is available on most, if not all, platforms. Those accustomed to Alexa voice commands can also take advantage of the assistant by saying phrases like "Alexa, play Rockin' in the Free World by Neil Young." We recommend this service the most if you're an Amazon Prime membership, as you can take advantage of the discounted individual plan and save $2 every month. More: ZDNet's Ed Bott breaks down Amazon Music Unlimited

