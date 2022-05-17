AMD, Qualcomm to offer Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, and secure Wi-Fi remote management

AMD and Qualcomm have been in collaboration to optimize the FastConnect 6900 wireless connectivity for the Ryzen PRO line of processors aimed at business laptops.

By using the 6GHz wireless band, FastConnect can improve video conferencing, reduce latency, and enhance connection reliability by using multiple Wi-Fi bands.

But FastConnect offers more.

IT administrators can now leverage the AMD Manageability Processor and make use of FastConnect's support for almost three dozen of the most widely used Open Standard-Based (DASH) profiles to carry out remote management on AMD commercial platforms.

This is a fantastic built-in ready-to-use solution for enterprise customers where hybrid working is now a big part of what IT admins have to deal with.

"Out-of-band Wi-Fi remote management is an important tool for enterprise IT managers to diagnose and fix issues, even when the operating system is not running," said Jason Banta, CVP and General Manager, OEM Client Computing AMD. "AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors with Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 enable next-generation business laptops to have the processing and connectivity tools needed to perform in modern environments, offering professional-strength remote manageability for users in the new, hybrid workplace."

The first chips to offer FastConnect will be the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors, and these will be found in systems such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series.

Along with FastConnect, these chips bring with them the power, performance, and great battery life -- the features that business laptop users need.

"Our collaboration with AMD reflects Qualcomm Technologies' commitment to the mobile computing space. By optimizing FastConnect 6900 for platforms powered by AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, we're bringing secure Wi-Fi remote management to AMD enterprise customers," said Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager, Mobile Compute and Connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This represents the first step in our relationship to bring superior wireless connectivity to the AMD mobile computing roadmap."