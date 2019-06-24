AMD Ryzen 7 3800X destroys Intel i9 9900K in early benchmarks

Early benchmarks for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 3800X that have appeared on Geekbench show the new silicon hammering the Intel i9 9900K.

Must read: Top 10 iPhone privacy and security tips you should check today

The benchmark results, first reported by Wccftech, show the Ryzen 7 3800X hitting a multi-core score of 34,059, compared to 31,471 for the i9 9900K.

That's a huge difference, and the sort of performance lead that you'd expect to translate into a noticeable speed increase in the real-world.

On the single-core front, things are a little different. Here the i9 9900K scores a healthy 6,633, with the Ryzen 7 3800X trailing behind with a sluggish 5,406.

However, it is interesting to note that the benchmark data suggests that the AMD chip was being tested using an X470 board equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2,133MHz (the benchmark shows it as 1,065MHz, but since this is DDR – Double Data Rate – that figure is doubled), so there may be room for improvement on faster hardware platform.

Rumors are circulating that Intel is planning to cut the prices of its 9000 series processors by 15 percent, which might swing the price-conscious towards Intel. However, from a performance point of view, those looking for high-end multi-threaded performance should look to AMD's chip, out next month.

See also: