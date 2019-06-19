Top 10 iPhone privacy and security tips you should check today

No matter whether you use Touch ID or Face ID, you still need a passcode, and the stronger the passcode you can use -- and remember! -- the better. It really is the cornerstone of your security. If this falls into someone's hands, they own your iPhone and its data.

Remember, even if you use biometrics to access your iPhone, the passcode is still there are a backup, so make it a strong one.

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode on older iPhones with the Touch ID button), enter your existing passcode, and then tap on Passcode Options to get a set of options.

Choose between Custom Alphanumeric Code (the most secure) or Custom Numeric Code (second best option). I don't recommend 4-Digit Numeric Code because it's easy for shoulder-surfers to see what your PIN code is (it's also sometimes obvious which four numbers are in use because of the position of the greasy fingerprints on the display).