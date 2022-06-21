/>
AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series coming to DIY PC builders soon

With up to 64 cores, this is some seriously powerful silicon.
adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributor on

AMD announced yesterday that not only will the company be releasing Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series processors to system integrators worldwide beginning in July this year, but also that these processors will be made available to DIY PC builders later this year.

Lenovo was the first PC OEM to get its hands on the Threadripper PRO WX-Series, and it has been putting them into the ThinkStation P620 since March 2022. Dell is adding its Precision 7865 workstation to the lineup next month.

There are three chips in the Threadripper PRO WX-Series lineup:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series 

Cores/Threads

Frequency (Boost/Base)

TDP

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX

64 / 128

Up to 4.5 / 2.7 GHz

 

280W

 

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX

32 / 64

Up to 4.5 / 3.6 GHz

280W

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX

24 / 48

Up to 4.5 / 3.8 GHz

280W

AMD has not released any pricing for Threadripper PRO WX-Series, but expect a hefty price tag.

The company is also simplifying the Threadripper platform, with it now making use of a single "common infrastructure," where there will be one set of Threadripper PRO processors to choose from, along with one CPU socket and chipset.

All users will have to choose from is how much power they need. Or how much they want to spend.

The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors will use the WRX80 chipset and sWRX8 CPU socket. Those who have a WRX80 chipset-based motherboard can upgrade to the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX-Series chip after installing a BIOS update.

WRX80 motherboards will support the 128 lanes of PCIe Gen 4, as well as offer 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM and allow for overclocking of both the CPU and memory.

