'Abandoned sum' email scam goes retro

How sneaky email scammers make cash from fake invoices By compromising emails between vendors and their clients, scammers can produce exact replicas of expected invoices - and funnel the funds into their own wallets.

Despite the seeming ubiquity of email, not everyone has it. Yes, the US Post Office is still delivering snail mail.

While there are many snail mail scams - fake charity appeals are fairly common - I haven't seen any email scams migrate to snail mail.

Until now.

A friend received the following letter:

× scam-letter-19.jpg

She thought it looked fishy and asked my opinion. I was surprised to see an email scam - where millions of solicitations can be sent for pennies - converted to costly snail mail.

Not only is postage costly, but they must have paid something for the mailing list. Color me curious about the business model for this scam.

The Storage Bits take

As luck would have it, I had just returned from Barcelona last month. It fully deserves its stellar reputation. I'm just sorry I couldn't meet Gloria in person, and visit the Vault of her Financial and Security Institute. I'm sure it's most impressive.

But if you have relatives or neighbors who aren't digital savvy, you might want to share this story at Thanksgiving dinner, or over the back fence. I'd like to think that most people would recognize that no matter what the letter says, there is no legal way to defraud a bank. But some people may be fooled.

Which is why, sadly, we keep seeing scams.

Comments welcome, as always. Have you seen any other email scams on snail mail?