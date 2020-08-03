An in-depth look at how the enterprise is navigating data privacy

Navigating data privacy Watch Now

Thanks to social media, wearable devices, and media streaming platforms, companies are collecting more data about us than ever before. While this data gathering continues to grow, so does public unease about data collection and data usage.

Companies are now tasked with balancing their data needs with the public's demand for data privacy. How can they accomplish this? ZDNet and TechRepublic published: Navigating data privacy (free PDF) to find out.

Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

Rising concerns about privacy present an opportunity for savvy companies. Learn more in TechRepublic contributor Patrick Gray's feature "How to make privacy your company's 'killer app.'"

In "Data privacy and data security are not the same," TechRepublic contributor Allen Bernard researches how companies that fail to understand the differences between data privacy and data security put their brands and bottom lines in jeopardy.

Everything you do online leaves a trace -- in more ways than you may realize. TechRepublic contributor Brandon Vigliarolo investigates in his feature, "Personally identifiable information (PII): What it is, how it's used, and how to protect it."

In the article "How new apps protect the health and privacy of employees," TechRepublic's Veronica Combs reports on how employers manage to protect employees' health and preserve their privacy as workplaces reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in this ebook, ZDNet contributor Eileen Yu reports in "Singapore looks to ease privacy fears with 'no internet' wearable device," about a wearable device the Singapore government is developing, and ZDnet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet investigates why Norway has put its contact tracing app on hold in the article, "Contact tracing: Now Norway suspends use of its app, citing privacy fears."

Two years ago, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) launched, however, the data privacy law still faces challenges across the European Union. ZDNet's Danny Palmer investigates in, "GDPR two years on: Why there's still work to be done on data protection."

As concerns about online privacy continue to escalate, TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett addresses the key issues every privacy policy needs in the feature, "How to create a privacy policy that protects your company and your customers."

