Analytics software vendor Alteryx names new CEO, stock soars 32%

Alteryx, the Irvine, Calif.-based software maker that trades under the ticker "AYX," said Monday afternoon that its chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder, Dean Stoecker, will turn over the CEO spot to board member Mark Anderson, a veteran of tech companies including Palo Alto Networks and Cisco Systems.

Stoecker, who has been with the company for 23 years, during its growth from a single customer to over 6,700 customers, will retain the role of executive chairman of the company.

Alteryx shares rose by $36.62, or 32%, in late trading, to $150.50.

The company also said its forecast for the current quarter, the third quarter ended last month, with now be in a range of $126 million to $128 million, up from its prior forecast of $111 million to $115 million.