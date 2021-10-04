Android 12 makes its way to the Android Open Source Project

Shutterstock

While we're all still waiting for Google to officially release Android 12, the search giant announced that it has pushed the latest version of Android to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Unfortunately, that doesn't mean you can smash the update button on your Android phone or tablet today and install the update.

Instead, Google says that we can expect to see Android 12 released for Pixel phones first "in the next few weeks." As for other devices, the post on the Android Developers Blog says to expect the likes of Samsung, and OnePlus, among others, to roll out Android 12 later this year.

Google revealed that the Android 12 beta program had over 225,000 participants who filed almost 50,000 issue reports.

Google will hold its Android Dev Summit on Oct. 27 and 28 and is reminding developers to get their apps ready for Android 12 and its eventual release.

Android 12 was first released in February as a developer beta, followed by a public beta launch in early May. Since then, we've seen a handful of updates adding features and fine-tuning Android 12's look and capabilities.

There are plenty of new features in Android 12, including the biggest design change we've seen to the mobile operating system to date. There are also several privacy improvements.

Perhaps Google is waiting to release Android 12 alongside the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, two smartphones the company pre-announced in tandem with its own Tensor processor. Whatever the case, it appears we have a few weeks before we hear anything else about Android 12.