Google enables Android Auto wireless for Pixel, Nexus devices

Google announced Android Auto wireless support for Pixel and Nexus devices is now enabled. This means when you get in your car, Android Auto will beam the apps and software to your car's head unit display -- no USB cable or wire required.

Pixel and Nexus devices can now connect with Android Auto without a wire. (Image: Google)

Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P devices running Android Oreo or higher are supported, Google said. For now, auto wireless connectivity is limited to newer, third-party JVC and Kenwood head units.

Google wrote in a blog post more devices are planned in the future:

For non-Google devices, we are actively working with phone manufacturers on adding software compatibility and hope to share more updates soon



Support for more car head units and displays will roll out in the future, Google said.

Competitor Apple rolled out wireless CarPlay support in recent months with a few select automakers.