Android P to stop apps from monitoring network activity

It's about time Google patches this nasty security flaw where any Android app can monitor network access of another app.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Mobility

google-pixel-2-0490-025.jpg

Android P may not yet have a name, but unofficially it could be named for "privacy." (Image: file photo)

In the future, it looks like Android apps will no longer be able to detect when other apps on your device are connecting to the internet.

SECURITY

'Quadrooter' flaws affect over 900 million Android phones

'Quadrooter' flaws affect over 900 million Android phones

Researchers revealed the flaws at the Def Con security conference.

Read More

It's about time Google patches this nasty privacy flaw. Any app can monitor your network activity without your knowledge to see when you connect with a competing app, or perhaps worse.

XDA Developers first noticed the new changes coming to Android's SELinux rules for apps targeting API level 28 running on Android P:

A new commit has appeared in the Android Open Source Project to "start the process of locking down proc/net." /proc/net contains a bunch of output from the kernel related to network activity. There's currently no restriction on apps accessing /proc/net, which means they can read from here (especially the TCP and UDP files) to parse your device's network activity.

The SELinux changes only enable designated VPN apps to access some networking information, according to the code. As XDA Developers points out, Android apps won't have to target API level 28 until 2019 -- meaning the flaw could still be accessed for some time.

We'll be looking for changes in the next release of the Android Open Source Project. Hopefully Google will jump in and patch things before Android P's future release.

Galaxy S9: Best and worst features about... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 8

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All

Related Stories