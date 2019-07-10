Android Q nears final release with Beta 5 update

Android Q gets security updates without rebooting (CNET) Stephanie Cuthbertson, Google's senior director of Android, speaks at Google I/O 2019.

Google on Wednesday released the fifth beta update for Android Q. The update is available through the Android Beta Program for eligible devices, including Google's Pixel phone lineup. According to the release schedule, today's update is the first release candidate of Android Q, indicating it's almost ready for official release.

All of the APIs and tools developer use to build for the new OS are now finalized. Bug fixes and minor tweaks will be made in beta 6 and the final release later this year.

According to the release notes, Beta 5 is "suitable for development, testing, and general use." If you've been holding off on joining the beta program, Beta 5 looks like a good time to take the plunge.

The biggest change you'll find in today's update relates to Android Q's full gesture navigation functionality. Based on feedback from earlier preview builds, Google has changed how the back gesture works to stop it from interfering with those apps that use a navigation drawer on the left side of the screen.

For more details about Android Q, make sure to check out our complete guide to Android Q containing everything we know about the upcoming release.