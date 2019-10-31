Animal Logic commences content backup with Alibaba Cloud

Image: Supplied/Warner Bros. Pictures

Australian-based animation and visual effects studio Animal Logic has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to begin backing-up its on-premise production content into the cloud to meet the growing demand of media production.

As the production studio responsible for films such as The Lego Movie 2 and Peter Rabbit, Animal Logic said adopting a cloud storage platform would enable the company to scale its backup requirements and secure its backup solutions accordingly, especially during peak production periods where up to 150TB of data can be generated within a 24-hour period.

"Our partnership with Alibaba Cloud will provide us with the best technology to secure our content more efficiently. With Alibaba Cloud, we have the capability to backup large amounts of data and in turn, operate seamlessly even during our busiest times," said Animal Logic CTO Darin Grant.

Alibaba Cloud added that as part of the partnership, the company designed a storage gateway and private networks to ensure minimum disturbance during data transfer.

Animal Logic's decision to partner with Alibaba Cloud comes off the back of the company's decision to retire several core legacy applications and aging on-premise hardware, the company stated.

Animal Logic joins a growing list of Australian companies that have chosen to leverage Alibaba Cloud. Others include The Iconic, Chemist Warehouse, and Airwallex.

Last month, Alibaba's Australia and New Zealand managing director Maggie Zhou told ZDNet the company's cloud computing business, which clocked a 90% spike in revenue during the second fiscal quarter last year, has been spurred by the company's own experiences.

"We have already tested all the scenarios in China because it's so big. What kind of problems and pain points [that users face on the cloud], we have already faced or solved on our e-commerce platform. This rich experience is wealth," she said at the time.

"Not only has it enabled our own business, but other businesses as well whether it's in retail, finance, or agriculture."

The local operations, overseen by Zhou, now supports nearly 2,000 Australian and over 700 New Zealand brands on Tmall and Tmall Global, many of which entered China for the first time through Alibaba's platform.

Alibaba has been operating in the Australia and New Zealand market since it opened its ANZ headquarters in Melbourne in 2017 and has no plans to stop capitalising on Australia's appeal to Chinese consumers.

