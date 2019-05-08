Anker unveils Power IQ 3.0 USB-C smartphone, tablet and laptop charger

Looking for a single compact, high-power USB-A and USB-C charger to replace your set up? You need to take a look at Anker's new PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Port) charger.

What's special about the new charger? It's the first charger to be powered by Anker's proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 chips, making the USB-C port compatible with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, giving it broad support across a wide range of devices.

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) is the first wall offering to be powered by PowerIQ 3.0, allowing it to output a total of 60W over its USB-A and USB-C ports. And like earlier Anker Atom chargers, this one also replaces silicon for highly-efficient GaN (gallium nitride) semiconductors, allowing it to be smaller and run cooler than regular chargers.

The space saving is significant – the Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) is 15 percent smaller than Apple's 60W MacBook stock charger.

"The fast-charging capability of mobile devices is now faster than ever thanks to USB-C, but the industry continues to get fragmented due to manufacturers choosing different fast-charging protocols for their products, which creates confusion," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "With PowerIQ 3.0, we've created a new generation of chargers and batteries that can communicate with all of these protocols, allowing them to identify and fast-charge any device. For the first time, consumers only need to rely on one charger to charge all of their devices fast."

PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) tech specs:

Total Wattage : 60W

: 60W Input : 100 - 240V ~ 1.8A 50 - 60Hz

: 100 - 240V ~ 1.8A 50 - 60Hz USB-C Power IQ 3.0 Output : 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 2.25A

: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 3A / 15V ⎓ 3A / 20V ⎓ 2.25A USB-A Power IQ 2.0 Output : 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 1.66A / 12V ⎓ 1.25A

: 5V ⎓ 2.4A / 9V ⎓ 1.66A / 12V ⎓ 1.25A Dimensions : 2.67" × 2.71" × 1.10"

: 2.67" × 2.71" × 1.10" Technology: GaN semiconductors

The Anker PowerPort+ Atom III (Two Ports) will be available on Amazon US for $42.99 on the 8th of May.

