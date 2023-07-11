3rd-generation AirPods. Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Not everyone wants, needs, or can afford the high-end, high-priced Apple AirPods Pro. If this is you, then check out the amazing deal currently on offer for the latest Apple AirPods, which you can currently pick up for under $140.

So what's the biggest difference between the AirPods and the AirPods Pro? Well, apart from battery life, the biggest difference is that the AirPods don't have noise cancellation. If you can live without that feature -- and I know a lot of people who don't really care for it for one reason or another -- then you can save yourself up to $110 by going for these earbuds.

Speaking of battery life, the AirPods give you six hours of listening time, and with a fully-charged case, that gets you about 30 hours of total listening time before you have to charge up the case.

While there are a lot -- and I mean a lot -- of excellent earphones and earbuds out there, nothing beats just how tightly integrated the AirPods are with the iPhone, Mac, and the rest of the Apple hardware ecosystem. Apple has designed everything to be super easy to use.

Finding deals on Apple products is very hit or miss. That's why it's so cool to see these these 3rd-generation AirPods offered at a discounted price during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals.