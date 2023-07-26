Apple announces another program to support App Store developers

Jeremy Moeller/Contributor/Getty Images

In the latest initiative to support App Store developers, Apple announced the next round of its Meet with App Store Experts series, where developers can learn about new features in the App Store and ask questions directly to Apple experts.

The next Meet with App Store Experts round will take place from Aug. 1 to Aug. 24 and will be free to Apple Developer Program members. During the session, developers will learn about measuring user acquisition with App Analytics, growing their subscriptions, exploring page optimization, configuring in-app events, boosting discovery and engagement, and other topics.

Apple says the Meet with App Store Experts program builds on existing Apple developer resources to help developers maximize their app's success on the App Store. The upcoming program will have 53 live online sessions in 14 countries: The US, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the UK, France, India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Each Meet with App Store Experts round offers a deep dive into how developers can harness App Store features to make the most out of their apps. For example, the app discovery and marketing course will teach developers how people search for apps on the App Store and how developers can make their apps more discoverable.

In addition to the Meet with App Store Experts program, Apple provides developers with free software development kits and over 250,000 APIs to build iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, tvOS, and WatchOS apps.

According to Apple, other informational series such as Ask Apple, pricing enhancements, and the App Store Small Business Program are available to developers to receive insight, feedback, and support directly from Apple experts.

Apple says its investment in developer success has generated $1.1 trillion in billings in sales across the App Store ecosystem in 2022. According to Apple, its App Review team sees 100,000 submissions a week and approves more than 90% of them.

Developers in Apple Developer Program can sign in to Apple's developer page with the Apple ID associated with their membership and schedule and register for Apple's Meet with App Store experts program.