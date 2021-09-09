Apple confirms four new iPhones, and a nasty surprise for iPhone 12 owners

It's amazing how much information can leak in advance of a new product release from filings. FCC filings are particularly good sources of information.

The filing under scrutiny here is for an updated version of the MagSafe charger, and it offers up some surprising details.

First off, we get confirmation that the charger is a 15W unit. I'd been hearing sketchy rumors that Apple might boost the power output to offer faster charging, but the filing claims a maximum power output of 15W.

The filing also lists new iPhones.

Four new iPhones, to be precise.

It is highly likely that these correspond to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max (model numbers are reported to be A2628, A2645, A2634, and A2640 respectively).

The filing also has RF testing data for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and these are all labeled at "legacy," which points to the 12 line being discontinued as soon as the iPhone 13 line is out.

Rather shocking downgrade for a product that Apple continues to list as "new" on its website.