Buying a new Apple gadget? Here's how to find the best deals (September 2021)

I get a lot of emails asking me about the best deals for Apple products. Lately I've had people asking me about discounts and coupon codes for Apple's own store.
Here's my advice: If you're looking to save money on Apple products, don't buy direct from Apple.
Buying direct from Apple is only for people looking to pay the full price.
So, where do you go?
There are a number of options, but my favorite is Amazon. I find that the deals there on Apple stuff are consistent, and stock levels are usually good.
Here are a handful good deals that are currently live.
Note that there are rarely any deal available on iPhones.
2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray
$100 off Wi-Fi model
This is an awesome deal on this M1-powered iPad Pro.
New Apple AirPods Max - Silver
$59 off
If you're into big headphones, this is deal knocks a little off the hefty price tag.
Apple AirPods Pro
$59 off
Consistently the best deal out there on AirPods Pro. This price brings then to a stone's throw of the regular AirPods.
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray
$149 off
Another stunning deal on the M1 MacBook Pro. Perfect for those looking for a small, portable system with lots of power.
Apple MacBook Pro - 16 inches - 16 GB RAM - Intel CPU - 1.0 TB
$114 off
A hundred dollars off this MacBook Pro makes it far more tempting given that it's likely to be replaced soon with an Apple Silicon version.
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
$10 off
It's only $10 off, but that buys you some drinks and popcorn for a night in.
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch)
$100 off
Currently out of stock, but with stock incoming. This is one of the best deals on the iPad Air out there -- all capacities, colors, and connectivity options) and worth keeping an eye on if you're in the market for a cheap iPad Air.
