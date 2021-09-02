Buying a new Apple gadget? Here's how to find the best deals (September 2021)

I get a lot of emails asking me about the best deals for Apple products. Lately I've had people asking me about discounts and coupon codes for Apple's own store.

Here's my advice: If you're looking to save money on Apple products, don't buy direct from Apple.

Buying direct from Apple is only for people looking to pay the full price.

So, where do you go?

There are a number of options, but my favorite is Amazon. I find that the deals there on Apple stuff are consistent, and stock levels are usually good.

Here are a handful good deals that are currently live.

Note that there are rarely any deal available on iPhones.

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch) $100 off Currently out of stock, but with stock incoming. This is one of the best deals on the iPad Air out there -- all capacities, colors, and connectivity options) and worth keeping an eye on if you're in the market for a cheap iPad Air. View now at Amazon



