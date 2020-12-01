Apple Cyber Week deals: MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods, more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Black Friday has passed, and we've now moved on to Cyber Week -- a time when retailers are still offering promotions on various tech products. Overall, deals have been ready for a lot longer this year they in previous years, thanks to the pandemic.

Apple products, in general, don't typically receive huge discounts, even during the holidays. However, this year, we're seeing some deals on Apple products ranging from MacBooks to iPads and Apple Watches to AirPods. Apple's new iPhone 12 models are also on sale, but the deals depend on your wireless carrier and hinge a lot of the time on if you're willing to switch to a competitor. Below are some of the best deals on Apple products we could find.

MacBook Pro Up to $250 off at Best Buy Best Buy has MacBook Pro models marked down up to $250 right now. It doesn't appear any of the discounted models are the newly released M1 MacBook Pros, but there are still plenty of solid laptop options available with an Intel processor. View Now at Best Buy

MacBook Air Up to $200 off at Best Buy Best Buy will offer up to $200 off of the MacBook Air on Thanksgiving day. Again, this isn't the newest M1 model, but instead, it'll be the Intel version of the Air. The minimum discount, according to the fine print, is $100 off, which is what you can get right now off the base model MacBook Air with an Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. View Now at Best Buy

AirPods with Charging Case $40 off at Target Apple's standard AirPods with a charging case that has to be plugged in are $40 off, making them $119.99. The AirPods have all the same fancy features that iPhone owners know and love, like quick pairing, long battery life, and extended range. View Now at Target

AirPods Pro $199 at Target Apple's AirPods Pro are widely considered the best wireless earbuds money can buy. And this holiday season we've seen some fantastic deals on them. Right now you can get them for $199.99 -- that's $50 off the normal price -- at Target. View Now at Target

