The Apple products you shouldn't buy this month: May 2023 edition

It's been a busy year for Apple, kicking off with a January refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
As for the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro, well, these products saw a refresh during the second half of last year, so are still fresh. We can be pretty confident of an iPhone refresh come the fall, and probably a new line of Apple Watches, but beyond that, only Apple knows what its update timetable looks like.
With that in mind, there are still a few Apple products that you should avoid buying right now, either because they're in line for a refresh, or they're just not going to get updated because Apple is phasing them out.
Apple's "starter" Mac gets the M2 Apple Silicon treatment, bringing it into 2023!
Apple's M2-powered MacBook Air is a powerhouse of a laptop, offering a huge performance boost over the older Intel-powered MacBook Air, such as 15 times faster video editing -- (yes, video editing on a MacBook Air!) -- and all-day 18-hours of battery life.
The second-generation AirPods Pro are a massive upgrade over the previous model, and give the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro a massive lead over the competition.
This is the Apple Watch that I've always wanted. Bigger, brighter display, better waterproofing, more space on the display for complications, and cool new features for explorers.
Note that the orange strap does get dirty real quick... mine looks very worn already. You should also take a look at Nomad's band options for the Apple Watch Ultra.
Blowing away the competition, Apple's AirTags are the perfect gift for someone who constantly loses things. You can add them to your luggage, your bike, your remote, or even your moving boxes -- the possibilities are endless.
Well made, robust, and with a replaceable battery, these will make lost keys or wallets a thing of the past.
So much power in a small box. In fact, this is a workstation in a form factor not much bigger than a Mac Mini.
You can choose between the M1 Max and M1 Ultra (unless you are handling extremely high workloads demanding massive GPU capacity, you should be fine with the M1 Max offerings), and can spend anything from $2,000 to $4,000 on this hardware.
Paired with the Studio Display, this is a total beast of a system.
Bear in mind that while this is a powerhouse, the M1 chips are on borrowed time as we move into the era of the M2.
This iPhone SE is a budget phone with a whole raft of great features. Sure, it's getting to that year-old mark, but if you want a budget iPhone (and don't want to buy second-hand), then this is the iPhone for you.
For this price, this is a fantastic bang for the buck iPhone, and is still worth buying in 2023.
