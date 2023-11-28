/>
Last chance deal: Apple's iPad Pro is still available for $100 off

Want an iPad Pro for less? This $100 off deal for Cyber Monday won't last much longer.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
Appel iPad Pro 2022
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Cyber Monday is almost over, but you can still save tonight. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and iPads, this weekend is the prime time to shop. 

And, you can snag deals on brands that rarely ever go on sale, like Apple. Right now, Apple's 6th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular is $1,899 instead of its original price of $1,999. 

This powerhouse tablet has been hailed by ZDNET as "close as you can get to a laptop without actually buying a laptop." This is because it has Apple'sM2 processor, which consists of 20 billion transistors -- 25% more than the M1. It's the same exact processor that Apple is using in the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The iPad Pro is also Apple's largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. You can expect download speeds up to 2.4Gbps, twice as fast as the previous model, 15 percent faster performance, and up to 35 percent faster graphics performance. 

Plus, it supports the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil, as well as the handy hover feature that works when the tip of the Apple Pencil gets within 12 millimeters of the display, making parts of the interface come to life in supported apps.

This $100 off deal is only available at Best Buy, so if you've been eyeing the iPad Pro, now is the time to finally purchase in time for the holidays. Hurry, because this deal will be gone before you know it. 

