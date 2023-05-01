Apple just issued its first Rapid Security Response iOS update. Here's how to install it

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Apple on Monday used its Rapid Security Response feature for the first time by releasing an update with security improvements for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The updates -- iOS/iPadOS 16.4.1(a) and MacOS 13.3.1(a) -- are available to download and install through the standard update process on your respective device.

Rapid Security Responses are a new tool Apple developed and released with iOS 16 last year. Through smaller updates that don't require Apple to release and entire iOS, iPadOS or MacOS update, the company can improve or fix security issues with its devices.

In the release notes for the update, Apple included a link to a notice that details the fact the update is available, but not what is actually addressed.

The update process takes just a few minutes thanks to the smaller size of the update. On an iPhone 13 Pro, the update comes in at 85.7 MB.

How to install a Rapid Security Response update

When you find out a security update has been released, you can install it using the same method that you use to install traditional software updates.

On your iPhone or iPad, that means you'll open the Settings app and then go to General > Software update.

On a Mac, you'll open the System Settings app, click General on the left side of the window, followed by Software Update.

From there, you'll follow the prompts to download and install the update for your Apple device.

Your phone, tablet or computer will reboot, just as it does during a normal update and then return back to its normal state.