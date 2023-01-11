/>
Apple just made it easier for businesses to edit Apple Maps information

Business owners can now use Apple Business Connect to keep their business information current and accurate across various Apple services.
Apple Maps is my go-to app for looking up information about businesses, both locally and while traveling. It's frustrating when a business listing is incomplete or is full of inaccurate information such as incorrect hours, especially during the holidays. 

Apple on Wednesday announced Apple Business Connect, a new tool that gives business owners control over what information is displayed in Apple Maps. Business owners can add photos or a logo and ensure all of the information in Apple Maps is correct. 

There are also tools in place for businesses to show current promotions, menu items, discounts and other offers. Sure does sound like ads might be coming to Apple Maps, doesn't it? 

Google Maps has had a similar feature for business owners for as long as I can remember, but it's nice to see Apple has finally added it. 

If you own a business, you can sign up for access to Apple Business Connect using your Apple ID on this website. Once apple verifies you are indeed the business owner, you'll gain access to the full suite of tools and capabilities. 

For chains, Apple notes there's a Business Connect API that works with listing management agencies to streamline the management process.

