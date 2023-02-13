'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple on Monday released several software updates for its various hardware products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, HomePod, and Apple TV.
The updates are iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, MacOS 13.2.1, WatchOS 9.3.1, HomePodOS 16.3.2, and tvOS 16.3.2, and they include several bug fixes and security improvements.
When checking for an update on my iPhone 14 Pro Max, I was presented with the following change log:
The crash detection improvements will surely be of interest to emergency services and call centers, as there have been multiple reports of errant 911 calls in situations where a crash was incorrectly detected -- such as when skiing or even riding a roller coaster.
Included in the release notes, there's a link to Apple's security updates website, where the company lists any security issues that are addressed in each update, and it appears there are two vulnerabilities that have been patched in the update.
The first one allowed an app to possibly execute code with kernel privileges. The second security issue that was fixed used web content for arbitrary code execution, and Apple notes that it may have been actively exploited.
You can download and install the updates for free right now. On the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, that's done via the Settings app under General > Software Update. The HomePod is updated through the Home app, while the Apple Watch is updated through the Watch app on your iPhone.