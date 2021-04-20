Apple launches purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini as well as AirTags

Apple is launching a purple version of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini as it outlined a series of updates to its device including a new accessory dubbed AirTag.

The purple iPhone will be available to order on April 20. The update highlights how Apple is making small tweaks to keep units rolling ahead of its fall iPhone refresh cycle.

Phone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30.

AirTag is probably the more significant update to the Find My app as well as data that tells you exactly how close you are to a lost item. Apple said AirTag will be available April 30 for $29 with a four-pack going for $99.

Samsung also launched tracking tags when it launched its Galaxy S21 lineup with SmartTags, which run about the same as Apple's AirTag.

AirTags are designed to be attached to bags, keys, and other items frequently misplaced. AirTag can be customized with a series of accessories, engraving and 31 emoji options. AirTag uses Bluetooth as well as last known location.

Apple said the AirTag will be available for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users.