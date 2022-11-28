/>
Home Deals

Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2022 M2 chip) Cyber Monday deals: Lowest prices ever

Looking to upgrade your MacBook? The Cyber Monday deals on the M2-powered 2022 Apple MacBook Air see this amazing laptop hitting its lowest price ever.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on

 

Apple's latest M2-powered MacBook Air is a powerhouse of a laptop, offering a huge performance boost over the older Intel-powered MacBook Air, such as 15 times faster video editing -- (yes, video editing on a MacBook Air!) -- and all-day 18-hours of battery life.

The 2022 M2-powered MacBook Air redefines what users can expect from a highly portable system.

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip highlights

  • The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display features over 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and support for 1 billion colors
  • Next-generation M2 8-core CPU with 8-core GPU and 8GB of unified memory
  • Up to 18 hours of battery life
  • 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array, and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio
  • MacBook Air features a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack
  • Weighs just 2.7 pounds

Need more storage and a more powerful GPU? Cyber Monday deals knock $150 off the M2 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD which features a more powerful 10-core GPU

Also: Want an Apple Pencil? Second-gen model is $40 off for Cyber Monday

Want more RAM? Here's an M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $150 off the normal price. The doubling of the RAM makes this system better suited to those who might want to take on heavyweight workloads such as video transcoding or processing photos. 

