'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The biggest online shopping day of the year is finally here: Cyber Monday. Today you'll be able to find online discounts and free shipping perks across various retailers on the biggest tech products. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop.
Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time
Now is also one of the only times of the year that big-name brands like Apple have discounts on their products. If you want the best stylus for iPad, the Apple Pencil (second generation) is currently $40 off.
This Apple Pencil builds on the first-generation model with a double-tap function that you can customize to switch between pencil and eraser, show the color palettes, and more, as well as attach to the side of the iPad Pro and charge wirelessly.
Also: The best Cyber Monday iPad deals
Did you miss out on Black Friday 2022? No problem: Cyber Monday deals are here, with internet retailers offering their lowest prices of the year. ZDNET is surfacing the latest and best sales online in real time for you to check out now.Read now
The Apple Pencil is super responsive and has pixel-perfect precision with industry-leading low latency to write, markup, or draw. It also has tilt sensitivity and palm-rejection technology, so the screen only recognizes the Apple Pencil, not your hand or finger.
By using the Apple Pencil with your iPad (specifically, the iPad Pro 2022 model), you'll get exclusive features like the new hover feature that makes part of the iPad's interface come to life when the tip of the Apple Pencil gets within 12mm of the iPad's display.