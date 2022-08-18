Apple may unveil iPhone 14 and other devices on September 7

Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 at an event on September 7, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watch models, with low-end and high-end iPads, and more Macs also expected either at this event or another one later in the year.

But this year's iPhone models arrive as consumers lower their spending due to inflation pressures.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhone models at launch events around September and this year it will be an online-only event, in line with others since the pandemic began. Past rumors suggested a September 6 launch date, with sales starting on September 16.

Apple is expected to launch an iPhone 14 and 14 Max, as well as pricier iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The lower-end devices are believed to feature the existing A15 Bionic chip and 12-megapixel rear camera, but their OLED displays are not expected to support iOS 16's always-on display feature.

The Phone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get the new A16 Bionic chip, a new 48-megapixel camera with better low-light capability, while their displays will support always-on.

The company has reportedly ordered 95 million iPhones and expects the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max to be its top-selling model.

Apple will also unveil the Watch 8 series, along with a rugged model aimed at extreme sports users. This will feature a bigger display area, a more shatter-resistant screen, a tougher frame, and a bigger battery. The rugged model will be called the Apple Watch Pro, and will have a Pro-level price tag of as much as $900 or $999 -- well above the entry level $399 model. A low-cost Apple Watch SE is also mooted for the September 7 event.

The iPhone 14 launch, if it happens on September 7, will take place in the same week that Apple staff return to the office for at least three days a week, starting on Monday, September 5.

CEO Tim Cook's memo to staff, viewed by the Financial Times, said that all staff at its Cupertino headquarters must come in on Tuesday and Thursday plus one other day nominated by team managers. This is a pilot return-to-office program and follows several earlier attempts that were delayed by new variants of COVID-19.

As consumers tighten spending budgets in the face of inflation and recession concerns, Apple is reportedly looking to boost its ad business. The company may soon run ads in the App Store, Apple Maps, Apple Books and Podcasts. An Apple exec has said it wants to expand Apple's ad business beyond its current rate of $4 billion a year to double digits.