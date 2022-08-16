After two years of remote working, Apple employees will finally return to the office

Apple

Apple employees have been asked to return to the company's Cupertino headquarters at least three days a week starting September 5th.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Apple is requiring employees to work in the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular third day that will be assigned by individual teams. The new policy will begin in Silicon Valley and then be applied to other offices.

Employees were notified about the work shift on Monday, August 15th.

Apple's move to a hybrid work model has been delayed several times since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Attempts to get back in the office began in June 2021, but rising COVID-19 cases and emerging variants delayed the company's plans.

SEE: Return to office realities: 4 things employees say they're struggling with

The latest delay to Apple's return to office plans occurred in May 2022. Speaking in March, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that some staff would have mixed feelings about returning to the office after what is now more than two years of remote working.

"For many of you, I know that returning to the office represents a long-awaited milestone and a positive sign that we can engage more fully with the colleagues who play such an important role in our lives," he wrote.

"For others, it may also be an unsettling change. I want you to know that we are deeply committed to giving you the support and flexibility that you need in this next phase."

SEE: Apple delays return to office to at least January 2022

According to Bloomberg, seven-day case averages and daily new COVID case counts in Santa Clara County, where Apple's headquarters are located, have declined since July. However, cases are still much higher than before the Omicron spikes that occurred in early 2022.

The tech giant has made other COVID-19 adjustments with the latest occurring last week when Apple dropped its mask mandate in office common areas.

At the time of writing, Apple had not officially commented on the change