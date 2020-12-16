Apple now shows you all the ways iOS apps track you

One of the nee features that Apple has rolled out for its App Store is app privacy. Now, when a developer submits a new app or update, it also has to submit details about its privacy practices and how it handles data.

It basically lets you see what apps learn about you, and how the developer or company behind that app

To see this information, fire up the App Store app, search for your favorite app, and then scroll down to App Privacy and then tap App Privacy.

And depending on the app, get ready for some serious scrolling.

Here's the information for the Facebook app:

That's a long list.

Here's the information for TikTok:

Some developers -- even big ones -- have not yet issued privacy data.

When developers submit a new app or an update, this information will now need to be supplied.

Does this new feature make you think twice about installing and using some apps? Let me know.