What is Apple One? Plans, pricing, and features explained

Apple's long-awaited services bundle, which brings together Apple's premium subscription services like Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade at discount, is finally here. At a Time Flies event in September 2020, the company unveiled three different Apple One bundle plans. ZDNet is breaking down what each plan includes and how much they cost, plus when you can sign up.

How much does Apple One cost and what's included?

Apple One comes with a 30-day free trial for any services that customers haven't already subscribed to in the past. All the plans are billed monthly but can be canceled at any time.

Apple One Individual plan

The Individual plan is the cheapest of the three Apple One tiers. For $14.95 a month in the US, users get access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud Storage. Apple says the Individual plan works out to a monthly savings of over $6 per month.

Apple One Family plan

Apple's middle-tier plan, the Family plan, includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month in the US. This tier can be shared with up to six family members. You will save over $8 per month with this plan.

Apple One Premier plan

Apple's largest bundle package, the Premier plan, costs $29.95 a month in the US. You'll have access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and 2TB (terabytes) of iCloud storage. This plan can also be shared with up to six family members, and although it costs the most, it does save you the most money, with a monthly discount of over $25 per month.

Apple One's subscription services explained

To help you choose which Apple One plan will be the most beneficial for you and your family, here's a quick rundown of what each Apple subscription service includes:

Apple Music

Apple Music is a music streaming service offering over 70 million songs, as well as thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world's best music experts, and Apple Music radio. Without Apple One, Apple Music costs $9.99 per month in the US.

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is a video streaming service that's home to Apple Originals in the Apple TV app. It has earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations, for its original TV shows and films. Without Apple One, Apple TV Plus costs $4.99 per month in the US.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that gives gamers unlimited access to more than 100 titles across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV -- with no ads or in-app purchases. Without Apple One, Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month in the US.

Apple News Plus

Apple News Plus is a news subscription service that provides premium access to the leading newspapers and hundreds of magazines in a digital format through the News app. Without Apple News Plus, Apple News costs $9.99 per month in the US.

Apple Fitness Plus

Apple Fitness Plus is Apple's newly announced fitness service for Apple Watch users. It will arrive late in 2020. Fitness Plus intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to see right from their wrist, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience. There are workouts for everyone, from beginners to committed exercisers, all delivered by inspiring world-class trainers. Without Apple One, Fitness Plus will cost $9.99 per month in the US.

Apple iCloud

iCloud is Apple's cloud-based storage service that stores customers' photos, videos, files, and more. Files and documents can sync and are available across all your Apple devices. Without Apple One, you get 5GB of iCloud storage for free. Otherwise, iCloud plans start at 50GB for 99 cents per month in the US.

When will Apple One be available in your country?

Starting in fall 2020, Apple One's Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions, including in the US. The Premier plan will also launch, but only in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia at first - or where Apple News Plus is available.

Fitness Plus won't join Apple One until later in the year, either.

Interested in subscribing to Apple One bundles?

