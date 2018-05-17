Apple planning new campus for North Carolina: Report

Apple is considering North Carolina for a second campus. (Image: File photo)

Apple is set to build its next corporate campus in Cary, North Carolina, according to local news source WRAL. The report follows Apple confirming earlier this year it plans to build a new campus in the United States.

The new Apple campus could bring a $1.5 billion investment from the iPhone maker, and create as many as 10,000 jobs. Apple is being offered a sizeable tax break for expanding its corporate campuses outside Cupertino, CA from North Carolina politicians.

WRAL reports:

Republican legislators planned to meet Wednesday afternoon to hear details of a state incentives package that would allow Apple to hold onto a portion of the taxes generated by the project. "It's a done deal," one source said, "as soon as we pass this bill."

An Apple announcement for the North Carolina campus is reportedly set for early June. The deal isn't finished and could change, the report said.

The Washington Post previously reported Apple is considering Virginia for the new campus.

"We're not doing a beauty-contest kind of thing," Apple CEO Tim Cook told Recode's Kara Swisher in a recent interview. Cook was throwing shots at Amazon's request for city proposals for its second campus.

We have reached out to Apple and will update you if we learn more.