Apple releases iOS 13.2.2 to fix multitasking bug

Here’s what scares us most about Apple’s iOS 13 and Google’s Android 10 Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani talk about the recent updates, issues, and bugs that have plagued both mobile operating systems in this week's edition of Jason Squared. Read more: https://zd.net/3100ppD

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

When Apple released iOS 13.2 , the updated included support for AirPods Pro, as well as bug fixes and performance improvements. But the update also introduced a bug that would aggressively close background apps, making it almost impossible to multitask on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple on Thursday released iOS 13.2.2, and according to the changelog, the more frequent closing of apps should be fixed. The update, of course, is also available for the iPad and iPod touch.

Apple's release of iOS 13 has been anything but smooth, but to its credit, the company has steadily released updates to fix issues such as this one.

Update your iPhone or iPad by opening Settings and going to General > Software update and then following the prompts.