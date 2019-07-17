Apple releases fourth developer preview of iOS 13, iPadOS

WWDC 2019: Finally, Apple frees the iPad and Watch from iPhone's shadow Can the iPad now become a serious business tool? Are the iPad and Mac platforms headed toward unification? Will developers take the time to get it right? TechRepublic's Karen Roby gets some answers from Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani. Read more: https://zd.net/2Wlin3A

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

It appears Apple is sticking to its traditional schedule of releasing iOS beta updates every two weeks with the release of the fourth developer beta of iOS 13 and iPadOS .

In previous iOS release cycles, Apple has typically released an update every two weeks with bug improvements, new features, and enhancements leading up to the eventual official release in September.

Developers can download the update over the air, or through Apple's developer portal.

Apple first announced iOS 13 and iPadOS during WWDC in early June, giving the iPad its own operating system for the first time. The new OS adds better multitasking features, a desktop-class Safari experience, and it even adds support for connecting a mouse to the tablet.

Both the iPhone and iPad also gain a dedicated dark mode, a revamped Mail app, improvements to Messages, as well as performance improvements.

Those who are in the public beta program, Apple usually releases public beta updates a few days after a developer update, so hold tight for now. If you're thinking about joining the public beta, read this and then decide.