Apple releases third developer beta of iOS 13, iPadOS, macOS 10.15 Catalina, WatchOS 6, TVOS 13

Apple on Tuesday released updates through its developer portal for all of its upcoming operating system releases. The third beta comes just a week after Apple opened its public beta program for iOS 13, iPadOS, and MacOS 10.15 Catalina.

Tuesday's update includes iOS 13, iPadOS, macOS 10.15 Catalina, WatchOS 6, and TVOS 13. Paid developers can update to the third beta through the developer portal or over-the-air.

Typically, developers receive an updated build a day prior to the public beta program receiving the same update. Meaning public beta participants should see the second public beta available on Wednesday.

Apple first unveiled iOS 13 at WWDC in early June. New features and improvements include a system-wide dark mode, improved Mail app, battery health optimizations, and a feature to block spam calls from reaching your iPhone. A new OS dedicated to Apple's iPad line, iPadOS, was also announced. The new OS brings new multitasking tools and a desktop-class browser to the tablet. MacOS Catalina incorporates Project Catalyst, giving developers the ability to port apps build for the iPad over to the Mac.

Apple will officially release the software updates this fall, likely in September. You can sign up for the public beta program if you want to test the operating systems before their release.