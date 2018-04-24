Apple releases iOS 11.3.1 to fix unresponsive iPhone 8 displays

If you were one of the unlucky users who had an iPhone 8 screen replaced by a third-party, only to update to iOS 11.3 and have it stop working, Apple has released an update that fixes your phone.
With the release of iOS 11.3.1, Apple specifically addresses the issue in the release notes and warns against using non-genuine replacement displays in the future.
Users impacted by the issue can update your phone by connecting your iPhone to iTunes and checking for updates. Everyone else can go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the new update.
