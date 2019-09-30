Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with Camera, HomePod, iCloud backup fixes, and more

The best new features in iOS 13 With iOS 13 set to roll out on September 19, ZDNet's Beth Mauder walks you through her five favorite new features and how you can add them to your iPhone. Read more: https://zd.net/2QbuNNR

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Once again, it's time to update the software on your iPhone and iPad. Apple just released iOS 13.1.2, just three days after iOS 13.1.1 was released. Both updates include bug fixes for the software that runs on Apple's iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Apple first released iOS 13 on Sept. 19 and followed that with the release of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS on Sept. 24. That update included new features, as well as bug fixes.

The changelog for iOS 13.1.2 lists fixes for iCloud backup, the camera app, fixes the flashlight not activating, a bug that "could result in the loss of display calibration data," fixes the running of Shortcuts on the HomePod, and resolves a Bluetooth issue related to certain vehicles.

Apple being so proactive and responsive in fixing bugs and issues with the latest version of iOS and iPadOS is a welcomed thing, but it also proves complaints about iOS 13's reliability and performance during the beta program leading up to its release were accurate.

Hopefully, the majority of the larger issues are fixed now.

After updating to iOS 13.1.2, are you still experiencing any issues? Let us know in the comments below.