Apple releases iOS 14.4 for the iPhone, along with updates for iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV

Apple on Tuesday released several software updates for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV line of products. The free updates, iOS 14.4, iPadOS 14.4, TVOS 14.4 and WatchOS 7.3 are available through over the air updates right now.

Included in the update for the iPhone is the ability to scan smaller QR codes using the camera app, classify Bluetooth device types in the Settings app, and enables notifications if a camera part is not genuine in the iPhone 12 line.

The Apple Watch update adds Apple's new Unity watch face, which was also announced Tuesday morning, to celebrate Black History Month, which begins on Feb. 1. In addition to the new watch face, full support for the new Fitness Plus feature Time to Walk is also added to the watch, along with expanding ECG and heart rate alerts to more countries.

The iPad and Apple TV updates included mostly performance and bug fixes, such as improving the keyboard experience on the iPad, particularly when typing is delayed.

Apple's HomePod Mini is also receiving an update, adding a new and improved handoff feature that takes advantage of the ultra-wideband U1 chip found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineup. The new experience will make it easier to transfer music between the HomePod Mini and the iPhone, provide better music suggestions based on a nearby device, and automatically display playback controls.

You can download all of today's updates through the normal means. For the iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad, you'll need to go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the prompts. To update your HomePod, open the Home app and visit the Home Settings page followed by Software Update.

Apple TV users need to go to Settings > System > Software Updates and select Update Software.

What do you think of the changes to your Apple device(s)? Any hidden features Apple didn't mention? Comment and let us know below.