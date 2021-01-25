Time to Walk is Apple’s latest Fitness Plus feature that breaks away from staring at a screen

Apple

Apple's Fitness Plus workout service is gaining a new workout routine that ditches the screen and instructors and aims to help get users outside. Time to Walk, announced on Monday, is a podcast-like workout routine that Apple Watch owners can listen to while going on a walk.

Instead of workout instructors, however, the new service features celebrities who provide an inspirational story about something that's happened in their own lives. Each session includes music, handpicked by the celebrity, and is woven throughout the walk. A workout lasts anywhere from 25-45 minutes, with new episodes available each Monday through April.

At launch, Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, Draymond Green and Uzo Aduba each have their own session. In addition to integrating music, each workout will show photos related to whatever the host is talking about at that time. For example, Shawn Mendes has an image of him and Justin Bieber sitting next to each other, and another image of Mendes walking on the beach that he's recording the episode from -- while walking, of course.

If you're already a Fitness Plus subscriber, you can find the new workouts in the Fitness app under the Fitness Plus tab. The episodes should sync to your watch automatically each time you charge your watch, allowing you to go on a walk and leave your iPhone at home.

You can listen to the episode through your AirPods or any Bluetooth headphones or earbuds.