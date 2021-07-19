Apple releases iOS 14.7 with support for Apple Card combined accounts, MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple on Monday released iOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, Apple Watch 7.6 and TVOS 14.7. The updates include several new features, security improvements and performance enhancements.
You can download and install the update on an iPhone or iPad right now by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
The most notable additions to the iPhone include support for the recently announced MagSafe Battery Pack ahead of orders arriving later this week. Apple also added the ability for Apple Card users in the same family to combine accounts and share one account.
Combined accounts is something Apple Card users have been asking for since it launched two years ago, and was something Apple had said would launch in July after announcing Apple Card Family and the ability to share your card with others in your Family Sharing group.
Here's the full changelog captured on an iPhone 12 Pro:
- MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user.
- Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod.
- Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain.
- Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows.
- Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music.
- Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop.
- Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored.
- Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages.
