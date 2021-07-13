Apple MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 is here

Apple, Inc.

If you've been wondering where the iPhone 12's battery case is at -- I have good news. Apple on Tuesday released its MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup. It's not a case, but that's not necessarily a bad thing.

ZDNet Recommends The best MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 Want to try the iPhone 12's new MagSafe tech but not sure where to start? We'll show you some of our favorite accessories thus far. Read More

The $99 battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of any iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro model and will wirelessly charge the phone's battery while it's attached.

It's the same technology that Apple's MagSafe charger uses, only you can take this one with you. The battery pack will work with a MagSafe compatible case, which is a nice plus.

The battery pack doubles as a charging station for the iPhone at the end of the day, as well. With it attached to your phone, you can plug a Lightning cable into the battery pack to charge your iPhone as if the pack was a MagSafe wireless pad. If you use a 20W power adapter, you can charge the battery pack and your iPhone at the same time.

Zooming in on a photo of the bottom of the battery pack, you'll find that the battery's capacity is 1,460mAh -- about half of the capacity of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. In other words, this battery pack isn't going to get you from empty to full, but it is going to extend your phone's battery life over the course of a day.

Just like previous iPhone battery products from Apple, the MagSafe Battery Pack will communicate with the iPhone to ensure that it's not overcharging the phone.

You can order the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 right now for $99. Orders are currently expected to begin arriving between July 21 and July 23, 2021. I hope you want a white battery pack because that's the only color Apple is currently selling.