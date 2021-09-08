Apple releases iOS 15 teaser

iPhone users may have noticed a notification pop up offering them the opportunity to learn more what's coming in iOS 15, ahead of next week's official launch at the iPhone event.

The notification is part of the Tips app -- an app that you can delete from iOS, so if you don't see it, you'll need to redownload the app from the Apple App Store -- and if you take it up on its invitation, you'll get a quick tour of some of the highlights that iOS 15 has in store.

If you've not seen a notification, or have accidentally dismissed it, fire up the Tips app to get the same tour.

It's quite a quick tour, but it does hit the main wave crests of what's new in iOS 15.

iOS 15 is expected to be released this month, and will be offered to the following iPhones.