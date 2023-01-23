Apple releases iOS 16.3 for iPhone alongside updates for iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple on Monday released several software updates for nearly its entire suite of hardware.

The updates don't include many new features, but they do include support for using Security Keys to secure your Apple ID, support for the second generation HomePod, and Apple's latest Unity wallpaper in support of Black History Month.

For those keeping track, Apple released iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, WatchOS 9.3, and MacOS 13.2.

Currently missing from the list of available updates are HomePodOS 16.3 and tvOS 16.3.

I assume both of these updates will follow either later today or at some point in the next couple of days.

The HomePod update is of particular interest as the update enables a temperature and humidity sensor in the smart speaker. With that information, you can then use it to create home automations to control devices around your home.

You can download the available updates right now, using the typical update process of going into the Settings app then General > Software Update.