Apple revitalizes iPhone 14 with new yellow color (and it looks golden)

Last year's iPhone 14 series has reached the second half of its product life cycle. How do we know? Apple just unveiled a new color for its less ambitious but still popular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. This time around, it's in yellow.
The company presented the new iPhone color in a Tuesday morning press release, where it also announced its Spring collection of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. From the images we're seeing below, the yellow has a warm, golden tone that's not as jarring to look at as one would expect from a yellow-colored phone. It's a perfect middle ground between the iPhone XR's "yellow" and the iPhone 11's.
This isn't the first time Apple has introduced a new color during the maturity phase of its latest iPhone. It did just that a year ago with the iPhone 13 series, tempting potential buyers with Green and Alpine Green finishes, and the year before with a purple iPhone 12. The new colors don't imply any internal changes to the iPhone per se, they're purely for cosmetics and…options.
To recap, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displays, respectfully, dual camera systems at the rear with a new Photonic Engine, up to 26 hours of video playback, Emergency SOS via satellite, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip.
Apple says the new color will be available starting on Friday, March 10, for the $799 iPhone 14 and $899 iPhone 14 Plus, but not for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That's fine by us because, from what we've seen, the standard models are exactly as good as they need to be and the ones that we'd recommend to most people