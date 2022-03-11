iPhone 13: Hands-on with the iPhone's newest colors

Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple announced a whole bevy of new products earlier this week. From a new iPad Air powered by an M1 Apple Silicon processor and an updated iPhone SE with 5G to the Studio Display with a built-in FaceTime camera and the Mac Studio , which appears to be the most powerful Mac Apple's ever made thanks to its M1 Ultra processor.

In addition to those big announcements, Apple also announced an update to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lineups. It's not a huge update, by any means, but it's one that's sure to entice people to upgrade from an older iPhone or make the jump from an Android phone.

The update? A new color. Apple added Green to the lineup for the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13, joining Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red. The iPhone 13's green color is glossy, like the rest of the color options, and looks more like a camouflage green to my eyes. It's as dark as the photos on Apple's website look, but perhaps slightly more vibrant.

For the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, there's a new Alpine Green offering that joins Silver, Gold, Graphite and Sierra Blue.

As with the rest of the color options for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, Alpine Green has a matte finish to it. It's a lighter version of camouflage green. I can't decide which color I like more, Sierra Blue or Alpine Green.

So, there you have it. Two new colors were added to the iPhone 13 lineup. Nothing else changed about these particular models -- you still get an iPhone powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor, an impressive camera setup, long battery life and MagSafe compatibility.

You can order the Green iPhone 13 Mini or iPhone 13 right now, with deliveries set to arrive on March 18. You can also order the new Alpine Green iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max right now, with deliveries arriving next Friday.

If you already have an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro and you want one of the new colors, there's good news -- Apple released new cases for its current iPhone line that matches the new colors. So, instead of paying for an entirely new green phone, you can save yourself a bunch of money and pick up the proper green case. You can buy an Apple Silicone case for the iPhone 13 Pro in Eucalyptus or Clover . Apple also has the same colors for the iPhone 13 in its Silicone case . Both models are $49.